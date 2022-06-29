The uproar in the USA due to its Supreme Court decision on abortion has left Americans feeling very badly done by.
Their rights, as far as they are concerned, have been "violated" by this decision.
However, what about the rights of the unborn foetus in the womb who didn't ask to be there?
This priority seldom is brought to the fore.
With all the preventatives like the pill etc so readily available it seems somewhat unfair to abort when this could have been avoided.
Were these preventatives utilised before the event?
It saddens me that such babes in the womb, through no fault of their own, have their lives terminated before they got a chance to live them.
Of course, there are times when medical intervention becomes a life-saving necessity and there isn't any choice.
However, just aborting a foetus due to accidental conception that is not convenient to proceed with was seen as an injustice in itself.
These judges sought in their ruling to rectify this knowing they wouldn't be applauded for having done so: the rights of the foetus took priority.
This in itself, in due course, may numb the pain of disappointment and quell the anger.
A "life is a life", valuable in itself at whatever stage of its development.
In light of the recent decision in the US, how do we begin to have a respectful conversation about abortion?
Too often the issue is couched in terms of women's rights only: "It's my body. It's my choice - back off!"
It takes two to create life.
Women need men to take this issue far more seriously than they have.
The pro-choice narrative lets men off the hook, allowing them to, among other things, spread their seed with impunity, leaving women to do all the heavy lifting.
Casual, inconsequential sex has emerged as the default ethic of the age.
Thus, a sexual encounter has been commodified; hollowed of its meaning; perhaps even decoupled from it: a mere exchange of goods between consumers.
Is there anything casual, or inconsequential about sex?
This is not a facile pulpit call to cancel casual sex; rather, it is a call to imbibe our young with a counter narrative: "you are of inestimable worth. You are infused with inherent dignity and value.
"This worth is inviolable. It transcends gender, sexuality, social status, ethnicity, colour, and creed.
"Endowed with this objective truth, it behoves you to not only honour and reverence your own humanity in all its fullness, but that of others as well."
Perhaps our conversation might begin with a question: "What does it mean to be human?".
I can't believe the Coalition: 10 years in government and not a word on nuclear power; Labor has been in government for five weeks and all we've heard about is that we should invest in nuclear power as our major energy source.
