The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Subscriber
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 28, 2022

June 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: The Australian flag is a symbol of unity, not division

FLAG IS A SYMBOL OF UNITY

Great article by Hayley Wilkinson and all respect to Aunty Mary Atkinson and all elders past, present and emerging ("Veterans slam flag stunt", The Daily Advertiser, June 24).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.