Letters: Case shows justice is 'blind' to reality and fairness

Another disaster bringing shame to our legal system and despair to the community.
In Queensland a young hoon, already carrying a two to three-page list of convictions, is unlicensed, drunk and doped-up, driving a stolen vehicle at illegal speed, crashes into another vehicle, then runs down and kills a young couple, does a runner and is collared by a citizen.
Advertisement
He appears in court charged with two murders and other charges. He makes the usual claim of "not responsible due to drink and drugs".
The prosecution accepts pleas of guilty for manslaughter.
A caring and sensitive judge, obviously touched by the defendant's remorse, "awards" a six-year sentence with 60 per cent to be served. This is not a penance, it is a gift!
Nothing in law can ever replace the loss, or assuage the pain and lifelong suffering endured by family and friends of the victims.
Justice must be done and, importantly, must be seen to be done.
Justice is often deemed to be "Themis", a blindfolded Roman goddess carrying a set of scales, which is supposed to depict the unbiased fairness of justice.
Today I think it signifies that justice itself is blind to reality and fairness.
How can we accept that the value of the lives of our children is worth only six years of the life of the criminal perpetrator of their deaths?
There is also a serious case of a need for the members of our judicial fraternity to be given retraining in the obligations and community expectations of their judgments.
These scenarios occur Australia wide.
READ MORE LETTERS:
COVID-19 and its multiple variants are coming all the time, so it is important to wear a face mask that is going to give you the best protection. This is especially recommended when in an indoor setting and more so when in a crowded environment.
The influenza season is predicted to be more severe than usual and COVID-19 vaccinations, whilst important, only give limited protection and do not rule out breakthrough infections.
Multiple infections compound within the body to further add to the decline in a person's health from previous infections.
Prominent epidemiologists agree that a mask is needed that is manufactured with high filtering fabrics. An N95 mask protects the user from aerosols, gases or vapours.
It can filter the particles down to 0.3 micron and it provides 95 per cent filtration and protection against particulates and needs to be tightly fitted to the face using the thin metal in the nose area.
Advertisement
You see people with bits of face coverings not worn properly and it is next to useless in protection against aerosol transmission, which is how Omicron is spread.
I would like to see the Tibetan flag flown over the Sydney Harbour Bridge. That would really put the noses of the Chinese communists out of joint.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.