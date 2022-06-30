Letters: It looks like our politicians have given in to COVID

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores in early 2020, almost all the reports in newspapers, in social media, on television and radio were about COVID.
The NSW premier, the health minister, many doctors and other health professionals were interviewed, people in ICU photographed, endless lines of cars waiting for COVID testing were photographed, endless numbers of people receiving the first controversial COVID vaccinations were photographed.
Unfortunately when there was a death, news reports and interviews escalated again.
Now, rarely, does COVID make the news nor do we see and hear our politicians being interviewed about COVID, despite the fact that approximately eight people are still dying per day in NSW alone.
What would be the response from our politicians if NSW suffered from eight road deaths a day?
Question: has the government thrown in the towel when it comes to keeping us safe?
Good luck with local businesses and residents receiving future approval and consent of development approvals from City of Wagga Council after the majority of City of Wagga councillors present or online - with the exception of Cr Mick Henderson - at Monday night's meeting voted and locked in a reviewed 2040 Community Strategic Plan with extended and more specific targets of zero emissions.
The public speakers supporting the new changes presented little evidence or new support material of how the new strategic plan would benefit the future development of the city or how emission reduction would be achieved.
Cr Tim Koschel was unsuccessful in requesting more time to allow council to gain more community discussion and input.
As noted by The DA each decision the council now makes must be in some way tied to the goals outlined in the new plan with new regulations on zero emissions and I can only assume this will be a very broad spectrum.
The overturning of abortion rights in the US has generated considerable comment from pro-abortionists in Australia.
They seem to argue abortion is their right, however the pro-life lobby argues they are defending those who don't have a voice, the unborn children.
The problem I have is that while it is hard to argue against abortion in cases of violent conception, ie rape or incest, my concern is abortion on demand.
My belief is that more people, in particular men, should take responsibility for their actions.
Maybe then a lot of these disturbing situations that women face too often wouldn't happen.
Am I the only one who would like to know the basic wage for various careers?
How much do public servants and MPs get, and what do police, teachers, firefighters, nurses start at?
We have to acknowledge that we have become a two-tier society and those on the higher rung probably have no clue what others get.
I started thinking about this when I spoke to a retired person who questioned me about the need for nurses, teachers and others to get a higher wage.
When we looked up the starting wage of these professions, he admitted his superannuation pension was higher than some of them.
