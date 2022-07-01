NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has announced that access to free flu shots would be extended until July 17 due to concerns over low vaccination rates. He said the latest data showed only one-in-four children aged under five had had a flu shot, while the figures were even lower for children aged five to 15. "It's really worrying that just over 18 per cent of children and teenagers have had a flu jab and for kids aged six months to five years, the figure is 25 per cent," he said.

