The Daily Advertiser

Jalissa Williams jailed in Wagga District Court for luring man on Tinder to Mount Austin armed robbery ambush

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated July 1 2022 - 11:58am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jalissa Williams has been jailed in Wagga District Court for luring man on Tinder to Mount Austin armed robbery ambush.

A Wagga woman has been jailed for 15 months for luring a man to her home via Tinder only for him to be robbed at knifepoint.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.