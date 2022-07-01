A Wagga woman has been jailed for 15 months for luring a man to her home via Tinder only for him to be robbed at knifepoint.
Jalissa Williams, 24, of Mount Austin, appeared in Wagga District Court of Friday having earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of robbery in company and failure to appear in court.
Advertisement
The court heard that Williams had messaged a 29-year-old man via the smartphone dating app Tinder in order to arrange for him to meet at her house after 11pm on July 31, 2020.
District Court Judge Gordon Lerve said the victim "swiped right" on Williams' Tinder profile and had previously met her through the social media site Facebook.
Before the victim arrived in his Nissan Micra sedan, Williams texted one of her co-accused, Jackson Douglas, aged 18 at the time and of Mount Austin, and told him he could "come to my place if you need somewhere to go".
When the victim arrived at Williams' home at 11:22pm, he asked her if anything was wrong, at which point Douglas and another unidentified male appeared from behind a door.
Douglas produced a weapon described as a steak knife with a serrated edge and demanded the victim stand still and not touch his pockets.
The victim put his hands in the air and was relieved of a bag of cannabis, a $10 note, and his wallet and car keys.
The victim was asked about how much money was on his bankcard and he replied it held $16.
Douglas removed the victim's driver's licence and firearms licence and took pictures of them with his phone.
"I'm going to take your car," Douglas told the victim.
IN OTHER NEWS
Douglas was sentenced to just over four years in jail for armed robbery at a separate hearing in August last year.
Williams appeared in court on Friday via video link from Dillwynia Correctional Centre, where she was serving a 25-month sentence for damaging property via fire and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Williams had previously been eligible for parole in September this year.
Williams's barrister Christine Mendes said her client had substantial family support and members of her family were present in the court for the sentencing.
Ms Mendes had Williams sworn in to give evidence and asked her what she would say to the victim if he was present in court.
"I'm really sorry, I didn't know that was going to happen. I'm sorry I didn't do anything about it. I'm sorry," Williams said.
Advertisement
"I didn't know Jackson was going to pull a knife or take his car. I just thought he would take his drugs."
Under cross examination from the Crown prosecutor, Williams admitted she had committed fraud and drug offences since the robbery and had left drug rehabilitation without telling police as part of her bail conditions.
"Why should the court have confidence you will keep to parole conditions?" the prosecutor asked.
"I was on drugs then. I'm not using drugs. I'm now in the right sense of mind. I had never been to jail before. I was scared," Williams responded.
Judge Lerve said Williams had lower moral culpability than Douglas and there were "extremely positive signs" for her rehabilitation.
"However, I can't find on balance she is unlikely to re-offend given the amount of offending she engaged in since this offence", Judge Lerve said.
Advertisement
Judge Lerve said Williams was diagnosed with ADHD at age 11 or 12, began using ice and cannabis at age 14 and entered a relationship at age 17 that left her with PTSD from domestic violence.
"[Williams] does not appear to be a violent person. Her part in this consists of her association with Douglas and luring the victim," Judge Lerve said.
Judge Lerve sentenced Williams to two years and nine months but directed she be released on parole in May next year, while recommending she be ordered to attend counselling and drug and alcohol treatment.
Williams did not visibly react during the sentence but told Judge Lerve "thank you".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.