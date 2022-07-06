The stoush between Wagga City Council and the Department of Communities and Justice appears to have been settled, with the department yesterday walking back claims it had no involvement in attempts to evict the homeless from Wilks Park.
On Tuesday, the council took a swing at the NSW government, accusing it of abandoning discussions on the homeless and putting vulnerable people at risk.
Advertisement
The council had received the brunt of community criticism after it issued an eviction letter to the homeless at the park last week, under the assumption the DCJ would then step in to help provide aid to the group.
In other news
On Tuesday, the department told The Daily Advertiser it was given no warning about the eviction letter - issued for overstaying the park's 72-hour limit - while Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang claimed it was not engaging in discussions with the council at all.
"The Department of Communities and Justice was not provided with prior notice of Wagga Wagga Council's notice to vacate in respect to the rough sleepers in Wilks Park," a DCJ spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon.
Yesterday, the government went back on those claims.
James Toomey, the DCJ's deputy secretary of housing, disability and district services, confirmed to The DA the department had been working with Wagga council "for an extended period of time" on the situation at Wilks Park.
Mr Toomey also confirmed the DCJ were aware the issuing of the eviction letters was imminent - contrary to claims the spokesperson made on Tuesday.
Mr Toomey chalked the error up to a "simple miscommunication".
"We were aware of, and engaged with the conversations of, the issuing of that notice, so yes we did know," he said.
"It's very regrettable that it's played out in a way which, ultimately, [for] a homeless person ... [was] very distressing."
Wagga council's general manager, Peter Thompson, welcomed the clarification.
"Council welcomes the acknowledgement from the NSW government Department of Communities and Justice ... confirming they have been in communication with council over recent weeks and were aware of the notices being issued by council to people in Wilks Park," Mr Thompson said.
The general manager stressed it was now time to move forward and find solutions to the crisis.
"The focus now should be on the people currently living at Wilks Park and providing them with meaningful support and solutions," he said.
"They need ongoing and secure living arrangements."
Mr Thompson said the council and the DCJ would work together in the future on the homeless issue, and the department will meet with councillors to provide information on its next steps.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.