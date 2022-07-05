The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga City Council said the Department of Communities and Justice has "vaporised into the ether" on homeless issue

By Conor Burke
July 5 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANNOYED: Wagga Council general manager Peter Thompson says the state government is responsible for helping Wagga's homeless. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga City Council has come out swinging at the NSW government over its role in ordering homeless people out of Wilks Park, accusing the state of abandoning discussions and putting vulnerable people at risk.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.