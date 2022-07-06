The attempt to evict the homeless campers from Wilks Park has left many wondering where they would go if they left.
The NSW government has repeatedly said they have offered support to the people who call the North Wagga campsite home, including accommodation options, but those who live there say they don't see them as real offers.
Advertisement
The Department of Communities and Justice said it has offered the rough sleepers temporary accommodation after they received an eviction notice from Wagga City Council, but all offers were knocked back.
"DCJ provides outreach services in Wagga, including Wilks Park, as part of its regular outreach schedule to support people into stable accommodation prior to the council intervention," a spokesperson said.
Wilks Park coverage:
"DCJ and St Vincent de Paul staff have on multiple occasions engaged with rough sleepers in Wilks Park, offering temporary accommodation. All offers have been declined."
Many of the homeless people The Daily Advertiser have spoken with in recent days say they were not aware of any offers.
However, two men said they were handed a piece of paper with three accommodation options they could seek out - Edel Quinn, The Lodge and one other service they did not recognise.
The DA has confirmed both Edel Quinn, run by St Vincent de Paul, and The Lodge, a "faith-based transitional residential living" facility, are at full capacity currently, and have no vacancies almost year-round.
"There's no room there, and Edel Quinn is only temporary things, so after three months you're out," rough sleeper Matt Costello said.
Mr Costello said apart from receiving the information on a piece of paper, there has been no follow through from authorities.
"It hasn't really been offered, apart from a letter, that's it," he said.
"They never come to the party, they never come and find you, in front of a show they say 'we'll sort you out', but when push comes to shove it never happens."
Fellow camper Desmond Brennan said the options offered were too expensive.
"It's out of my price range," he said. "It's full now, there's a waiting list."
Mr Brennan said he would prefer more stable accommodation than what has been suggested.
The DCJ's deputy secretary of housing, disability and district services, James Toomey, said he couldn't say what accommodation was offered to the homeless in Wilks Park recently.
Advertisement
However, Mr Toomey said any accommodation offered was temporary so the DCJ could then assess the person's "longer term housing needs".
Temporary accommodation was the "entry point to the solution out of rough sleeping", he said.
"It could be the case that someone says 'I only got a piece of paper', and that literally would be absolutely true. But it may not be the case that they have been able to engage in a conversation about what their needs are," he said.
"What can happen is, people in their situation will say 'have you got a permanent house for me' and the answer to that question is no.
"And the person is disappointed and says ' I don't want to carry on the conversation then'. And I understand their disappointment."
Mr Toomey said people refusing the offer of temporary accommodation "reinforces the problem".
Advertisement
"It's like people recovering from addictions ... people have to want the help," he said.
Wagga St Vincent de Paul president Peter Burgess agreed that options for temporary housing were slim.
Edel Quinn has 12 units, and over the past financial year has housed 183 people who are experiencing homelessness.
When they are full, the DCJ often makes arrangements for people to stay elsewhere, such as motels, but again, for short stays, Mr Burgess said.
"It's crazy, but everything is full," he said.
Mr Burgess agreed that many short term options were too expensive for rough sleepers and he worries that without a solution things will get worse.
Advertisement
"It's genuinely is a crisis. The magnitude of it is worrying," he said.
People who do manage to get a place in temporary housing will often end up back in Wilks Park after their three months is up, Mr Burgess said, so the government needed to get a long-term solution.
"The immediate problem is what do we do with the people of Wilks Park, but the long-term problem will grow," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.