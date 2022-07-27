Court date for cop accused of perverting course of justice, assault

A police officer accused of perverting the course of justice almost two years ago will face a Riverina court after being charged this week.
NSW Police revealed on Wednesday that the female senior constable, who was formerly attached to a command in the organisation's southern region, was issued a court attendance notice on Tuesday.
The officer will face charges of common assault and perverting the course of justice over an alleged incident that took place on November 22, 2020.
Her employment status is under review, NSW Police said in a statement.
The officer is scheduled to appear before Deniliquin Local Court on September 13.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
