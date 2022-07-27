The Daily Advertiser

Police officer accused of perverting course of justice, assault to face Deniliquin Local Court

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court date for cop accused of perverting course of justice, assault

A police officer accused of perverting the course of justice almost two years ago will face a Riverina court after being charged this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.