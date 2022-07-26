Wagga sports fans can look forward to watching major late-night events from the city's pubs after the government announced a statewide extension of liquor trading hours for key fixtures.
NSW venues showing upcoming live events including Australia such as the FIFA World Cup, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the Commonwealth Games will be able to stay open later than usual.
Advertisement
Romano's publican Matt Oates supported the government initiative and said his venue would take full advantage of extended trading on the designated sporting nights.
"I think it's great for Australian sport and it's good to be able to get people out and get people back together after the last couple of years," he said.
"Sporting events tend to bring Australians together pretty well.
"So, it's nice to be able to showcase those events for the hotels and clubs that choose to do it."
Romano's will reap the most benefit from the Sunday night trade extensions when the Fitzmaurice Street pub is only usually licensed until 10pm.
Like all Wagga venues, it will have the option to stay open until midnight for occasions like the NRL grand final or Commonwealth Games events.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It can also keep its doors open until 5am to show Socceroos World Cup matches taking place in Qatar.
"It's always nice to be able to finish a sporting event and be able to sit down and have a beer and a chat afterwards rather than being shuffled straight out the door," Mr Oates said.
Just down the road, Duke of Kent Hotel publican Ward Gaiter said he expected to be most impacted by FIFA World Cup matches.
"I imagine we'll have groups of people asking us whether we're going to stay open," he said.
"So I think that'll probably be a bonus for us, which is great."
While supportive of the idea, Mr Gaiter believed the extended trade was more targeted towards Sydney venues.
"To be perfectly honest, I don't think in a regional setting we're going to get much benefit out of it," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.