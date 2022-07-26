AFTER relentless nights sleeping out in the cold in the midst of winter among the homeless population at Wilks Park, Aaron and Skye Buschmann have found a home.
The married couple said it is thanks to the community that they have been able to find a home in Harden, northeast of Wagga and about an hour and 40 minutes away.
"We're so happy for the first time in a long time," Mr Buschmann said.
Mr and Mrs Buschmann, 35 and 27, had been working in South Australia as gem miners when they decided to move to the Riverina as rent increases rose above what they could afford.
The pair then found themselves living at the Wilks Park campsite, which advertises a maximum stay of 72 hours, in March.
The couple remained living among the homeless for almost four months, facing heavy rainfall which saw their belongings destroyed and shivering through freezing temperatures.
As a result, the pair suffered significantly both mentally and physically.
There were nights when Mr Buschmann, a sufferer of asthma and epilepsy, thought he was going to die, while Mrs Buschmann, who has autism and ADHD, questioned the meaning of life.
Mrs Buschmann's mother, who had no way of extending help as she herself lives with family members, would drive from Victoria to Wagga to check in on her daughter and son-in-law.
Worried about the pair's mental health, Mr Buschmann's mother would regularly drive to the town and sleep in her car besides their tent at Wilks Park.
Now, the pair along with their dog Ned, can start afresh, with a warm and cosy home in the small rural township.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
