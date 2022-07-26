The Daily Advertiser

Wilks Park homeless couple Aaron and Sky Buschmann thanks the Wagga community for new home

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:25am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY ENDING: Aaron Buschmann, 35 and wife Skye, 27, have moved into a home in Harden after living in a tent at Wilks Park, North Wagga, for the past four months. Picture: Madeline Begley

AFTER relentless nights sleeping out in the cold in the midst of winter among the homeless population at Wilks Park, Aaron and Skye Buschmann have found a home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.