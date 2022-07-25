ANYONE trying to buy a new car will be familiar not only with waitlists of up to 12 months but perhaps even had trouble getting a test drive due to supply chain issues.
But the uncertain car market also appears to be having an effect on the second hand sector, with prices skyrocketing as people seek to cash in.
According to recent statistics from Moody's Analytics Used Vehicle Price Index, the price of second hand cars have jumped 18.4 per cent in the past year, and 79 per cent since the pandemic began in 2020.
Edward Eom from Kooringal is selling his 2001 VW Transporter van for $8500, $2000 more than he was going to sell it for six months ago, but it appears to be the going rate at the minute, he said.
"The price of these vehicles, say a year [or] six months ago ... was about $6500, so it's grown about two grand in six months, and possibly because of the interest in that particular van too, for long drives, building it out as a camper type thing," he said.
With living costs on the rise, Mr Eom and his wife decided to buy a more fuel efficient vehicle, settling on a Skoda Yeti.
The pair recently moved to Wagga from Canberra and Mr Eom, a light electric vehicle technician, is looking to get his business going in a new city, so having two cars is not financially viable.
"Now because we've got the Skoda, it's come down to a crunch to find the money, the van is worth a lot more than it was before," he said.
They bought the Skoda for $12,000, more than he thought it was worth, but it was the car he researched and will save him money in the long run, he said.
Monique Sadler recently bought a brand new Hyundai Tucson. She'd originally planned to buy second hand, but the prices proved too high, so she decided going on a three-month waitlist was worth it.
"I wouldn't have normally gone new but because the older car prices that I was looking at were, say, $34,000 ...then I looked at new and it was only 10 [thousand] more," she said.
Murrumbidgee Car Sales owner Chris Melmouth said interest in used cars has spiked, but news of their worth has been over hyped.
"Good model, low kilometre, near-new cars are quite desirable, but with the last six weeks, and what's gone on with interest rates, your everyday run of the mill [100,000 to 200,000km] cars have plateaued," he said.
"A good car is worth good money." But that doesn't stop people trying to sell him their cars for a premium.
"People suddenly think cars have gone up overnight and their car that was worth $3000 is now worth $6000. Well, that's probably not the case," Mr Melmouth said.
Anthony Lieschke, from Lieschke Nissan in Walla Walla, said that his waitlist for new cars is six to eight months, and they can't get hold of used cars as people snap them up so quickly elsewhere. He said it is the strangest car market he has seen in 40 years.
"You couldn't have written this script. It wasn't that long ago you had paddocks full of cars, you couldn't get rid of them," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
