The Daily Advertiser

Wagga service station owner blasts Canberra decision to ban future sales of petrol and diesel cars

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:41am, first published 12:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A GREAT IDEA: Wagga ecologist Jenny Hill has backed the idea, saying something needs to be done. Picture: File

A Wagga service station owner has torn into an ACT decision to ban the sale of new petrol cars saying it's "pie in the sky."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.