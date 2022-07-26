A Wagga service station owner has torn into an ACT decision to ban the sale of new petrol cars saying it's "pie in the sky."
Last week, MPs in the territory voted to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035 and see electric vehicles take over the market.
Owner of Wagga's independent Swift petrol station Paul Seaman thinks it's nuts and wouldn't work here.
"I can't see anything really happening here in Wagga until they get decent batteries to store power, [electric] cars just aren't viable," he said.
"It's alright for the ACT because they don't have any heavy industry there and if you drive around Canberra all the time it would be fine. It's all the inner city people who are pushing for this."
It's understood in preparation for the shift, the ACT government is also aiming for 80 to 90 per cent of new light vehicles sold by 2030 to be electric or hydrogen powered.
But Mr Seaman has doubts about the technology and its practicality here.
"This hydrogen is unproven. Where is the hydrogen resource station in Wagga? They'd need as many hydrogen stations as petrol stations," he said.
He also has serious concerns about the idea of electric vehicle service stations.
"When you pull into a service station and there's 20 cars filling up at the same time, there's no way you're going to service 20 electric vehicles at a time when they take 40 minutes to charge," he said.
"Only when they come up with a USB that you plug into your dash that charges up your car, and you drive away will it be viable.
"Until then, it's all pie in the sky and the climate alarmists are just getting out of control."
Mr Seaman reiterated he is supportive of electric vehicles, if there is a way to make them work.
"At the moment it's just ridiculous," he said.
But local environmentalist Jenny Hill disagrees.
"I think it makes sense, because we are moving away from diesel and petrol," she said.
"It will be very interesting to look at how this is planned to be rolled out."
Ms Hill however said it did seem a long way off to set the ban and believes other measures are also important.
"Like anything, people will grab onto a decision [like this] and say it's really great, but there's a whole host of other things we could be doing at the same time," she said.
"It's also about how we do public transport." She said it was also important for people to minimise unnecessary travel by adapting to live closer to where they work.
In contrast, owner of Jupiter Motors Jackson Oehm thinks the idea has merit but has reservations about setting a fixed date to phase out new petrol car sales.
"While we know electric vehicles will at some time phase into the marketplace, I think putting an exact date on when to ban the sale of petrol vehicles is very ambitious," he said.
Jupiter Motors sells Mazda and Subaru cars including both petrol and hybrid models. "We don't really know what the future holds and I also don't think the infrastructure is there at the moment," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
