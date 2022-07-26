Regional Express has called on Australia's competition watchdog to reopen its investigation into Qantas, after the flying kangaroo controversially suspended its flights between Wagga and Melbourne.
According to Rex, the decision to scrap the flights shows the route was never economically viable for Qantas and was only an attempt to "eliminate weaker regional competitors".
Qantas announced last week it would be temporarily suspending all direct flights between the cities from August 1, due to a lack of plane availability and workforce shortages.
Rex previously offered the only direct flights from Wagga to Melbourne and claimed the decision for Qantas to add the route in 2020 meant it suddenly became "no longer commercially viable".
Qantas currently runs three return flights between the cities' airports each week while Rex operates 12.
In a statement, Rex credited itself for standing firm and not cancelling its flights on the route, instead choosing to compete with the much larger airline.
"Seeing that its predatory behaviour was not having the desired effect, Qantas now realises that its massive losses ... make it no longer sustainable to continue bleeding cash on these marginal regional routes," the company said.
Qantas described the accusations as absurd and pointed out that the flights have only been temporarily suspended until March.
"Rex's claims are getting increasingly absurd, especially considering they have already been investigated by the ACCC (the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) who are taking no further action," a Qantas spokesperson said.
"The only new route Qantas has recently withdrawn from is Melbourne-Mount Gambier because we didn't see the growth materialise and it's no longer viable for us to continue operating."
Qantas added the route during a major regional expansion, which sparked a series of accusations from Rex that the national carrier was deliberately looking to weaken them.
These accusations led to an investigation by the ACCC, however the watchdog ultimately shot down the claims, stating Qantas was simply finding a way to use its fleet amid the international border restrictions brought by the COVID pandemic and was not engaging in predatory behaviour.
Rex is now calling on the watchdog to reopen its investigation, in light of Qantas' recent suspensions of flights on the Wagga-Melbourne route and the cancellation of Mount Gambier-Melbourne flights.
"Large corporations should not be allowed to get away with breaking the law and callously causing colossal collateral damage to regional communities," the company said.
"Now that the complication of border closures no longer provides a convenient excuse for Qantas and that its true intentions have been exposed, Rex calls on the ACCC to reopen its enforcement actions on Qantas."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
