An alert has been issued for possible moderate to major flooding along the Murrumbidgee and Tumut rivers from later this week as a significant rainfall event looms.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued an initial flood watch, warning of the potential for river rises in a number of catchments across NSW, on Tuesday afternoon.
The bureau said a series of troughs and a cold front are forecast to bring rainfall and vigorous winds to much of the state from Wednesday until Friday.
"Moderate to possibly heavy rainfall is likely about south-western and central inland NSW," it said.
Moderate to major flooding is possible along the Tumut and Murrumbidgee rivers from Thursday.
There's a very high chance of showers in Wagga on Wednesday, with the potential for a severe thunderstorm from the late morning.
Between 10 and 15 millimetres of rain is possible in the city on Wednesday, with a further 20 to 35 millimetres on Thursday.
Water NSW increased Burrinjuck Dam releases from 2900 megalitres per day to 15,000 megalitres per day on Monday in anticipation of the rainfall event.
On Tuesday afternoon, the water authority said it was upping the releases further - from 15,000ML/day to 20,000ML/day.
The Murrumbidgee River downstream of Burrinjuck was 4.47 metres and rising at 3pm on Tuesday, with the dam currently sitting at 90.5 per cent.
The river in Wagga was at 2.56 metres and steady, well below the city's minor flood level of 7.3 metres, while the Tumut River at Tumut was also below its minor flood level.
A flood watch means people living or working along rivers and streams should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to act should flooding develop.
The NSW State Emergency Service has urged people in areas likely to be affected by flooding to be prepared.
Farmers and businesses have been encouraged to move pumps, animals and equipment to higher ground.
The bureau said it was continuing to monitor the situation and will issue specific flood warnings if required.
Renewed flooding is also possible along the Lachlan River, where a minor flood warning is current at Euabalong, Hillston and Booligal.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
