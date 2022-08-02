The Daily Advertiser

Flood watch for moderate to major flooding along Murrumbidgee and Tumut rivers

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minor flooding at Wagga Beach in July 2021.

An alert has been issued for possible moderate to major flooding along the Murrumbidgee and Tumut rivers from later this week as a significant rainfall event looms.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.