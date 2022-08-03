The Daily Advertiser

Man charged over armed robbery on Cootamundra Metro service station

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:30am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Police District's Inspector Winston Woodward. Picture: Taylor Dodge

The eagle eye of a service station attendant who had just been held up at knifepoint has helped police track down his alleged attacker.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.