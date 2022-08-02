The company behind Batlow cider maker Apple Thief has been fined in Wagga Local Court for failing to provide the name of a contractor who was caught speeding.
Cider Productions was prosecuted by Transport for NSW after a Toyota Hilux registered to the company was snapped by a speed camera in Sydney in November.
Advertisement
The company paid the fine but failed to provide the details of the driver so they could be penalised with licence demerit points for travelling 69 kilometres per hour in a 60km/h zone on Parramatta Road in Haberfield.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking fined Cider Productions $7500 on Tuesday after the company pleaded guilty to one count of failing to supply details of driver as a second offence.
"The registered operator of a vehicle, served with a penalty notice for a camera recorded offence, if they were not the driver, must nominate the person who was in charge of the vehicle at the time of the offence," Transport for NSW submitted to the court.
Transport for NSW stated that Cider Productions had been subject to monitoring by the road agency's compliance unit due to previous offences relating to failure to notify driver details.
Cider Productions director David Purcell did not attend Wagga Local Court on Tuesday due to having to care for unwell children.
Cider Productions' solicitor said the company now had a policy around using company cars.
Magistrate Hosking noted that Cider Productions had previously received multiple warnings and fines for the same type of offence.
"When someone doesn't learn after a $4000 penalty, it comes to us," Magistrate Hosking said.
In other news
The company's solicitor said the vehicle was used by four contractors to make deliveries as the company at the time did not have any employees other than Mr Purcell and an administration officer.
"They have been trying to catch up with what has occurred. There has been a period of business growth. The cellar door is due to open in the next few weeks," the solicitor said.
"They now have a log book, they now have a policy. There will be no contractors going forth, only employees."
The solicitor said a maximum fine of $22,000 would be a lot for a business of Cider Productions' size and scale and that they had recently sought a government grant.
"They would not need government grants if they actually registered who their drivers were," Magistrate Hosking responded.
"This is the fourth offence of failure to nominate and the last time cost almost $4000.
"The consequence of failure to nominate is circumventing the Roads and Maritime Services process that everyone on the road has to adhere to: that is why the penalties are harsh."
Advertisement
Magistrate Hosking imposed the $7500 fine and told Cider Productions' administration officer: "I hope you don't come back here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.