Strike force to investigate man's death weeks after street altercation

An elderly man has died in hospital several weeks after he was admitted following an altercation in one of the main streets of Griffith.
NSW Police has established a strike force to investigate whether the altercation on Yambil Street in June led to the 79-year-old man's subsequent death in Wagga Base Hospital six weeks later.
Strike Force Toxteth has this week called for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to and in the wake of it, to come forward.
Police have been told the man became involved in a fracas with another man around 8.30am on Monday, June 13, during which he was allegedly pushed to the ground.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to Griffith Base Hospital.
He was transferred to Wagga Base Hospital the following day, and died on July 25.
The other man involved in the altercation has been identified, police said, and is assisting detectives with their investigations.
This week they issued a call to the community for help, including CCTV from residents or businesses, or dashcam footage from passing motorists.
"As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Yambil Street, or the events prior to or after, is urged to contact investigators," police said on Tuesday.
"While the man was injured during the alleged altercation, it's not known if those injuries resulted in the man's death."
The strike force's inquiries will form part of the brief to be prepared for the coroner. Anyone who can assist with the investigation can contact Griffith police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
