Strike force to investigate man's death weeks after street altercation

Strike Force Toxteth investigating man's death six weeks after altercation in Griffith CBD

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:54am, first published 3:41am
An elderly man has died in hospital several weeks after he was admitted following an altercation in one of the main streets of Griffith.

