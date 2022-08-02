FEDERATION mayor Pat Bourke has supported the concept of an outside analysis being done on his council's finances.
The newly-incorporated Federation Ratepayers group believes the Corowa-based council should follow its Cootamundra-Gundagai counterpart and have an external review of its balance sheets.
Advertisement
Cootamundra-Gundagai engaged Armidale consultant Robert Finch to scrutinise its finances in May and he reported back with recommendations last month.
In other news
Federation Ratepayers chairman David Bott said he believed such an exercise should be undertaken by his council, given community dissatisfaction with proposed rate rises which resulted in a large protest at Corowa in June.
"The beauty of having such a report is it enables council and the community to analyse the finances in detail and when you can see the figures then there can be more trust," Mr Bott said.
"(It would) win back the faith and belief of the community that the council is evaluating all the options rather than just seeking a special rate variation."
Federation Ratepayers will write to all councillors and their chief executive seeking support for an independent financial check-up.
Cr Bourke said there was merit in the proposal.
"I wouldn't be against that at all," he said.
"If it gives council and ratepayers extra satisfaction it would be good."
However, Cr Bourke said Federation and Cootamundra-Gundagai were not like apples and apples financially, saying the latter had major bigger budget blowouts than his council.
He said the possibility of an outside financial review could be discussed at this month's council meeting, if not as a dedicated agenda item then as general business.
Meanwhile, the incorporation of Federation Ratepayers via registration with NSW Fair Trading means a formal membership with a $10 fee will be created.
It is hoped an existing support base of 350 will translated into members.
Office holders have also been chosen with Murk Schoen vice chairman and Rosie Dye secretary alongside Mr Bott and six other committee members.
It is expected community forums will be conducted by the group subject to demand.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.