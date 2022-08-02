The Daily Advertiser

Newly-incorporated Federation Ratepayers group is seeking an external review of finances at council

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 2 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback: Federation Ratepayers committee members David Bott and Rob Pearce look at Federation Council general manager Adrian Butler during their protest outside the Corowa council offices in June. Picture: MARK JESSER

FEDERATION mayor Pat Bourke has supported the concept of an outside analysis being done on his council's finances.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.