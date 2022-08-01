Emergency services called to peak hour crash at Wagga primary school

Emergency services were called to a Mount Austin primary school after a multi-vehicle crash during peak hour traffic on Monday afternoon.
At about 5.15pm, NSW Ambulance crews, police and Fire and Rescue NSW teams raced to the scene of a crash involving two sedans outside Henschke Primary School on Bourke Street.
Paramedics assessed a woman believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s and a male patient in his late 20s at the scene.
Both were found to be in a stable condition and did not require hospitalisation.
One lane of Bourke Street was briefly closed following the incident but has since re-opened.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
