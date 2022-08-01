A truck driver who collided with a twin-cab towing a horse float, prompting a short closure of the Newell Highway, allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test.
The major highway was closed for less than an hour after the incident in Finley on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway on the edge of the township around 9.50am amid reports a truck, ute and float had crashed.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and were told the utility had slowed down to 50km/h as per the sign-posted area, as the truck travelling behind allegedly failed to do the same," a spokesperson for NSW Police said.
"It will be alleged the truck struck the horse float before rolling."
A horse that was being transported in the float sustained minor cuts in the crash, while the ute driver was not injured.
The 43-year-old truck driver also escaped the rollover unhurt before allegedly failing a roadside drug test for cannabis, police said.
He was issued an infringement notice for negligent driving and results of a secondary oral fluid test that was carried out at Finley police station are pending.
The highway was closed between Wells and Tongs streets for a brief period while the road was cleared.
