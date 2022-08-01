The Daily Advertiser

Albury woman wins $2.1 million in lotto and hopes to celebrate with overseas family holiday

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
August 1 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIFE CHANGNING: An Albury woman is the Border's newest millionaire after a $2.1 million lotto win on Saturday night. She has plans to take her family on an overseas trip.

An Albury woman will dust off her passport and head overseas with her family after a $2.1 million lotto win on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.