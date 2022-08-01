An Albury woman will dust off her passport and head overseas with her family after a $2.1 million lotto win on Saturday.
The Border resident was one of 14 division one winning entries across the country in Saturday's draw and pocketed $2,142,857.15.
She was completely oblivious to her good fortune until an official from The Lott made contact with her on the weekend.
"Really!? Oh my god! That's amazing," she screamed.
"My kids will be excited. That is amazing.
"I don't play all the time, but I thought I'd grab an entry for this draw.
"Like most people, I've got some home renovations I'd love to finish off. Everything's half done. That's what I want to do.
"I'd also love to go overseas with my kids and their kids. I'd love to go to London and Ireland. It would be a great family holiday together."
The winning entry was purchased at newsXpress Cards and Gifts at Lavington Square.
Owner Judith Taylor said she was thrilled to discover her outlet had sold a division one winning entry.
"It's absolutely fantastic," she said.
"We hope our winner has a lovely life with it. We've sold a few division one winning entries over the years and it's always great to see another one."
The winning numbers in Saturday's lotto draw were 17, 21, 12, 26, 8 and 42, while the supplementaries were 35 and 13.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
