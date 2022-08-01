A new transmission line project aimed at sharing electricity between NSW and Victoria and dropping utility costs has been proposed for the Southern Riverina.
The Victoria - New South Wales Interconnector, or VNI West, will travel north from Ballarat and across the NSW border into southern Riverina shires such as Murrumbidgee and Murray.
Electrical company Transgrid, along with the Australian Energy Market Operator-Victorian Planning, published the proposal on Friday.
Murrumbidgee Council general manager John Scarce said the council, which has met with Transgrid, is in full support of the proposal.
"We know what they're attempting to do with all of these EnergyConnect lines and the VNI West line, they're just trying to solidify the routes for New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia," he said.
"As a council, we're in support of those things - we need those connections now."
"We're hoping that it brings real benefits to the area with lower electricity prices."
The line will end by connecting with Transgrid's under construction EnergyConnect, a $2.2 billion transmission line between South Australia and Wagga, at the Dinawan Energy Hub between Coleambally and Jerilderie.
Mr Scarce said Transgrid had done their "due diligence" in the early stages of the project, which is yet to propose a route through the southern Riverina.
"We know that's open for consultation for the next six weeks," Mr Scarce said.
"We're urging everybody to get in there and find out what they can and put a submission through - as we will."
Murrumbidgee mayor Ruth McCrae said she felt confident in a continued shared dialogue with the energy company.
"If we look at, historically, how the EnergyConnect project has been rolled out, there has been a large amount of consultation with the landholders and with council," she said.
The project also involves enhancing the EnergyConnect transmission lines between Dinawan and the Wagga electricity substation at Gregadoo from a 330 kilovolt specification to 500 kilovolt.
Transgrid CEO Brett Redman said VNI West is strategically designed to connect with other transmission projects underway in New South Wales like EnergyConnect, as well as in Victoria and South Australia.
Mr Redman said the project aims to increase network resilience and energy reliability for consumers in affected regions, "putting downward pressure on electricity prices".
"We are leaning into the acceleration of the energy transition to ensure we keep the lights on, drive down wholesale electricity prices and reduce emissions," he said.
Community members and local stakeholders are encouraged to provide written statements on the draft report over a now open six week consultation period.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
