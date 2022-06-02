POLICE believe they have nabbed some of the offenders responsible for a wave of home break-ins and car thefts across Wagga in recent weeks.
Riverina Police District Acting Inspector Lee Gray said there had been a spike in crimes committed in the suburbs of Estella, Gobbagombalin, Boorooma, Glenfield Park and Kooringal recently.
Last week residents reported thieves had broken into seven cars and stolen two vehicles in the Gobbagombalin-Boorooma area alone.
Acting Inspector Gray said it was "likely" the crimes were all linked.
"We've had offenders identified and we've charged a few of them, but investigations remain ongoing," Acting Inspector Gray said.
Police are warning residents to lock their houses and cars in a bid to prevent them falling victim to opportunistic thieves.
"A lot of [the crimes involve] unlocked doors to cars and houses and also keys being stored in cars, in gloveboxes and ignitions," Acting Inspector Gray said.
"My advice to that would be to lock up."
Central Wagga has also been targeted recently and resident William Alexander said he had his wallet stolen out of his vehicle on Sunday night after someone had broken into his car while it was parked in his Spring Street driveway.
Mr Alexander said the brazen crime was captured between 11pm and 12pm by a dashcam and security cameras.
"A detailed description has been forwarded to police," he said.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
