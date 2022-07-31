Riverina Law firm Commins Hendriks has celebrated a huge milestone in recent weeks, bringing up its 120 year anniversary and a fifth generation of Commins is now adding to its legacy.
The law firm was founded as F.A Commins & Co in Junee is 1902 by Frederick Arnold "Frosty" Commins and now has a huge presence across the region with offices in Coolaman, Ganmain, Henty, Tumut, Canberra and Wagga.
Advertisement
Frosty's son Jack took on the family business and practised until 1975, when son Fred took over and was instrumental in the firm's expansion and merger to become Commins Hendriks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Fred continued to practice law until his retirement in 2006 and was succeeded by his son Michael who continues to practice law at the firm's Junee office to this day.
Both men are proud to have seen sons enter the family business, something Fred jokingly puts down to "stupidity", but for Michael it was about the example previous generations have set - it's about loving what you do.
"I enjoy what I do, so that's why I come to work," he said.
"As a kid I saw my old man go off to work and he seemed to enjoy it. He got to meet lots of different people and it kept him active."
And for Michael, the firm has offered a strong service to regional communities and it's a privilege to continue to serve in the town that his great-grandfather meant so much to.
"Frosty, he was well known in the town, he must have been a very community minded person because he's got his name on just about every building that was opened up in that period of time," Michael said.
As well as a solicitor, Frosty served as Coroner, Alderman and Mayor of Junee and even welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and York to Junee in 1901 - the Duke would go on to become King George V.
"In my time here, it's been rewarding in terms of the work you do, the people you see, I like the township of Junee," Michael said.
"Working in a small town you get to do a range of stuff, it's always interesting, everyday is different."
Commins Hendriks chief executive Phillip McIntosh said it is "amazing" to work with a company that has such a rich heritage.
"To that end it's a privilege to be given the opportunity to steer a company like this firm into the future while never forgetting its past," he said.
Michael's sons Tom and Henry have also entered the family trade and with that Fred has hopes for the firm that bears his name to carry on as a family affair for the next 120 years.
"The firm was and remains my passion," Fred said.
Michael said: "Small business is hard, they come and go. And to be here for 120 years, I haven't had much to do with it, but my father and grandfather they've done a pretty good job at laying the foundations so they could expand."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.