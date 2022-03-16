news, local-news,

A $2.2 billion power line project between Wagga and South Australia has started pre-construction works in the Riverina to survey land for worker accommodation camps and depots. NSW electricity grid operator TransGrid's Project EnergyConnect would see transmission towers up to 65 metres high built between Robertstown in South Australia and Wagga's substation at Gregadoo. TransGrid said the bulk of the pre-construction activities were currently starting on EnergyConnect's western alignment, between Wentworth and Buronga. "Some preliminary geo-technical activities are being conducted on the eastern section around the proposed camps and laydown areas," it said in a statement. TransGrid is currently seeking State Significant Infrastructure planning approval from the NSW government for EnergyConnect's eastern section. The company expects main construction works to begin next year between Buronga and Wagga. "It's exciting to see early works under way on EnergyConnect and we are proud to be working with local community representatives to deliver this transformational project," TransGrid executive general manager of delivery Craig Stallan said. "Commencing the pre-construction activity is the result of years of planning and demonstrates that we are well on the way to building the grid of tomorrow, which will enable the integration of renewables for a clean energy future, reduce the nation's carbon emissions and help drive down the cost of wholesale electricity." The pre-construction activities will include construction of access points to camp and laydown areas; geo-technical investigations; road dilapidation inspections and ecological and cultural heritage surveys. Charlie Webb has a 2830-hectare mixed farming property at Urana and has objected to EnergyConnect's proposed route for towers between Morundah and Lockhart over concerns about wetlands and native birdlife. Mr Webb said he had yet to hear from TransGrid about ecological surveys near him. "We hope they would do ecological surveys and we would hope they do it accurately," he said. "There are tens of thousands of birds there at the moment ... I saw a White-Bellied Sea Eagle on Sunday, which are not common. We see them every 10 years or so when they come to breed." TransGrid has said EnergyConnect will save NSW energy customers $180 million a year and create up to 1400 new jobs.

