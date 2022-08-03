AS OF 2022 six long-term missing persons cases remain unsolved across the Riverina Police District, but loved ones and authorities remain seeking answers.
A long-term missing person is a person who has been missing for 90 days or longer, across Australia there are 2600.
Advertisement
Among those unsolved across the Riverina Police District is Donald Charles Farthing last seen in Wagga, Rafael Vanegas last seen in Wagga, Niamh Maye last seen in Jingellic, Andrew Bourke last seen in Brungle, Clifford Parker last seen near Balranald and Kingsvale's Amber Haigh.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Any information in relation to any of our long-term missing people is still being investigated," Inspector Woodward said.
"We always make sure we look at all information that is provided and we treat that very seriously."
Inspector Woodward said there have been no updates regarding the whereabouts of those six missing cases, however, Tumut detectives are actively investigating the disappearance of Miss Maye.
"All we want to do is find these people so we can bring peace to their family members, which is our main goal," he said.
Mr Bourke, a former Wagga resident, has been missing since July 30, 2011, last known to be in the Gundagai area.
At the time of his disappearance, Mr Bourke was 44 years old.
According to police reports, Mr Bourke had been camping with a friend on the banks of the Tumut River at Brungle, south of Gundagai.
To this day loved ones have no answers as to what happened to Mr Bourke.
Brother Thomas Bourke said the family are seeking closure and would like to give him a proper burial.
Mr Farthing was 32 at the time of his disappearance and was last seen in August of 1968 in Wagga.
It is believed that Mr Farthing may have moved interstate but that has not been able to be confirmed as no one has been in contact with him since.
Advertisement
Police said it is believed Mr Farthing hired a vehicle which was later located in Victoria.
Donald would now be 87, wears glasses and is described as Caucasian in appearance.
Mr Vanegas was last seen on November 12, 2002, leaving his residence in Wagga.
He was 58 years old when he went missing and would be 77 today.
Advertisement
Mr Vanegas, an El Salvadorian man with schizophrenia, is described as having been of a slim build at the time of his disappearance, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police said Mr Vanegas often felt uncomfortable around police and would often wander off into bushland.
Then 18-year-old Armidale teenager Niamh Maye went missing from the Riverina region in 2002.
Miss Maye was last seen alive at Jingellic on the NSW/Victorian border on March 30, 2002.
Police said Miss Maye had been in Batlow picking fruit and was believed to have been driven to Tumut by an associate as she had arrangements to leave Batlow for Sydney to stay with her sister.
Advertisement
It was then reported the teenager was driven to Gocup Road, Tumut by the associate.
A coronial inquest in March 2012 determined Miss Maye had died at or near Tumut, by a person or persons unknown to her, on March 30 or 31, 2002.
Investigations are ongoing by detectives from the Riverina Police District, together with the State Crime Command's Unsolved Homicide Unit and Missing Persons Registry, under Strike Force Yola.
Miss Maye's father, Brian Maye, remembered his daughter as a happy and creative young woman with a great sense of humour.
Niamh Maye's mother, Anne Maye, said in a release put out by NSW Police that her daughter was a devoted and much-loved sister and aunt.
"As a family, we have never given up hope that we might be able to find Niamh and give her a proper resting place," Mrs Maye said.
Advertisement
At the time of her disappearance, Miss Maye was described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, with a slim build, shoulder-length dark blonde hair and blue/grey eyes.
Mr Parker was last sighted leaving a property called Hazelwood Station, located on the Sturt Highway at Balranald on January 2, 2001.
It was reported to police that Mr Parker had left the property with a backpack and his dogs.
Mr Parker was born in 1970, was reported missing in his 30s and would now be in his 50s.
At the time of his disappearance, Mr Parker was 175 centimetres tall, of a medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes and a fair complexion.
Advertisement
No one has since seen Mr Parker or his dogs.
Miss Haigh was reported missing in June of 2002 after she failed to return to her home in Kingsvale, 135km north-east of Wagga.
Miss Haigh and her six-month-old son, Royce, had been living with a married couple at the time of her disappearance.
It was reported the couple had dropped Miss Haigh off at Campbelltown Train Station on June 5, 2002, where they said she intended to travel by train to Mt Druitt to visit her sick father in the hospital.
A formal review of the case was conducted in 2020 under the Homicide Squad's Unsolved Homicide framework and a re-investigation commenced by detectives attached to Strike Force Villamar II.
Advertisement
At the time of her disappearance Miss Haigh was described as being 160 centimetres tall and of a slim build with a fair complexion, brown hair and green/hazel eyes.
If anyone has any credible information which could assist in any of the above cases contact Wagga Police Station on 6922 2599 or the NSW Police Missing Persons Unit on 1800 025091.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.