AFTER serving the Wagga community for more than 26 years Portia's Beauty and Medi Spa is closing its doors.
It was a tough decision for owner and beautician of more than 30 years Heather Slieker, but one she has made nonetheless.
Mrs Slieker was just 23 when she first opened Portia's Beauty and Medi Spa at its initial location at 10 Blake Street.
"I was there for four years and as my business grew the space got smaller so I needed a bigger space," Mrs Slieker said.
"I found this beautiful building [at 46 Murray Street] and thought it would be lovely. That dream then came true and I've been here at this location for about 22 years."
The name, however, is one thing which has lasted the test of time.
"The name came about because the little place where I had been renting, there was a hair salon called Shylock's, so we got together and thought; 'Shylock and Portia are a girlfriend and boyfriend out of Shakespeare' and It's a beautiful name," she said.
This December the business would have marked its 27th year, but it was not to be.
"It's been a tough decision for me to make," Mrs Slieker said.
"My husband's family lives on the Mid North Coast of NSW and he's been saying for the last four years that he would love to move there, but the business has always kept me here.
"During the last two years we kept visiting the area and we love it so much and our daughter is nine now, so we thought that if we don't do it now then she's going to get too old and it's going to be too hard to move."
As the time for change looms, Mrs Slieker is also looking at leaving the beauty game altogether and trying her hand at something new.
"It's just time for a change. I have loved every minute of it and I am going to miss it terribly but I am ready for a change," she said.
"I don't think I'll do beauty up there, I'm thinking I might get into disability work, so I'm still caring for people but in a different way."
As scary as it may be, it isn't the first time Mrs Slieker has taken a leap of faith, having launched her own business after working at a beauty spa for two years.
"I didn't know what I was going to do, even when I left school I didn't know what I was doing, I was waitressing," she said.
"I was 21 when I decided this was what I was going to do and I worked for someone else for two years after I finished my training. It's hard work but I thought; 'I could do this.
"I went out on my own and six months later I was like; 'what have I done", but I never looked back and it's the best thing I've ever done."
Ironically, running a business is exactly what Mrs Slieker does best and in 1998 the Wagga Chamber of Business acknowledged that by presenting her with the Outstanding Crows Award.
But there is nothing more rewarding than making others happy, which is what she loves most.
Mrs Slieker said the interaction she has with her clients is second to none and seeing the joy on their faces when they see their results.
"Some of them cry because they're so happy," she said.
Mrs Slieker said she was also the first business to introduce laser hair and tattoo removal to Wagga.
"It was my biggest investment and my biggest gamble," she said.
Thursday will be the last day Portia's Beauty and Medi Spa opens its doors to the Wagga community.
"It doesn't feel real yet but tomorrow is our last day so I'm sure it will affect me then," Mrs Slieker said.
"The journey has been a wonderful one and I'd like to thank everyone who has ever visited the spa."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
