A truck towing a dog trailer filled with grain caused chaos on a Riverina road during the early morning hours after it jack-knifed, causing the trailer it had been towing to flip.
A spokesperson from the South West Slopes Rural Fire Service (RFS) said they were called to the scene at about 3.26am on Monday following reports a truck had Jackknifed on Burley Griffin Way, near Berthong Road at Wallendbeen.
Traffic was disrupted in both directions while cleanup ensued, with diversions put in place with westbound and eastbound traffic directed to the Olympic Highway and Stockinbingal Road according to LiveTraffic NSW.
According to LiveTraffic NSW the road was reopened at about 5.30am.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
