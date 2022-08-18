The Daily Advertiser

East Wagga-Kooringal captain Brocke Argus will lead the Hawks in a final for the first time

MM
By Matt Malone
August 18 2022
READY TO GO: North Wagga's Nathan Dennis, East Wagga-Kooringal captain Brocke Argus, Charles Sturt University co-captain Sam Barrow, Marrar captain Jackson Moye and The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Mitch Stephenson at Robertson Oval this week. Picture: Madeline Begley

East Wagga-Kooringal captain Brocke Argus believes the midfield battle is going to be the key to Saturday's qualifying final.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

