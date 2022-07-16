The Daily Advertiser
A Brocke Argus miss after the siren ensured The Rock-Yerong Creek downed East Wagga-Kooringal by one point

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 17 2022 - 1:16am, first published July 16 2022 - 9:00am
CUT OFF: East Wagga-Kooringal defender Trent Garner marks in front of The Rock-Yerong Creek's Tim Post at Victoria Park on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

East Wagga-Kooringal captain Brocke Argus missed a difficult opportunity after the siren to win the game over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday.

