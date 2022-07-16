Live coverage: July 16-17 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, Ganmain-Grong Grong Matong host Griffith, Turvey Park makes the trip to take on Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera takes on Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday while in the match of the round Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes heads Kindra Park to face Coolamon on Sunday.
Advertisement
Meanwhile in the Farrer League there's a big clash between East Wagga-Kooringal and The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park, Coleambally are looking to hit back when they tackle Temora, Barellan are looking to get things back on track against Northern Jets while Charles Sturt University hosts Marrar.
In Group Nine it's a four game week. On Saturday Young hosts Brothers while Temora has a big day at home against Kangaroos while on Sunday Gundagai and Tumut face off in their grudge match at Anzac Park while winless Southcity hosts Albury.
While in Southern Inland, Wagga City is back in action against Waratahs while CSU makes the trip to Griffith.
Follow all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.