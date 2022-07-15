Familiar roads getting plenty of use for Jacks

Mr Perfect couldn't quite make it a perfect day for Nathan Jack but the former Uranquinty reinsman feels there's plenty of incentive to keep returning to his old stomping ground.
Jack and father Russell lined up three chances at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
The first two, Nevada Yankee and Nineteenth Man, won before Mr Perfect had to settle for a third after being sent out favourite in the last race.
With a prize money boost coming into effect at the start of the month, combined with better conditions for three-year-olds, the pair are more than happy to keep making the trip from their base near Shepparton.
"While they keep running these good races and the three-year-olds keep coming, even though we will run out of them eventually, hopefully we can keep coming up with some if they don't clash with any at home," Nathan Jack said.
"It's mainly for the three-year-olds but if we can bring a float load we will.
"The drop back and the better prizemoney means we're racing for better money than at home and it's a better drive than going to Ballarat to take on Emma Stewart's."
Nevada Yankee is no stranger to racing at Riverina Paceway with only one of his seven starts since joining the stable not at the track.
He's now won two of them with another two seconds and Jack was impressed with how he ran away from his rivals to win by almost 10 metres.
"He's doing a good job, he was only a cheap buy for a girl who works for us to get her trial licence but he's been too good of a horse to punch around at the trials," he said.
"We keep fronting him up and he keeps doing the job.
"He's getting up in grade now but he's still a 48 so hopefully he can win a few more."
Nineteenth Man then made it a hat-trick of wins, including two for the week after saluting at Cobram on Monday.
Jack admitted the three-year-old was the main reason for another trip north.
"Every time he finished down the track as a two-year-old it was in metro grade or in Breeders Crown or Sires heats," he said.
"He's just not a metro horse but he's had a spell, been gelded and is three from three.
"That's all we can ask.
"He's the one we mainly come for with the big drop back and I think we will continue to come up this way for a little bit. He is for sale but he's here until he goes."
Jack was also pleased with the efforts of Mr Perfect who had to do plenty of work coming around the field in the middle stages.
He was only beaten 1.6 metres as Grace Fahy made the most of a rare drive.
In just her second race since March, Fahy used her claim to help Barrett get into the race.
He stormed home late to provide Leeton owner Michael Boots a quinella with King Of Trumps finishing a head away.
After some strong efforts in the Regional Championships, Barrett has now won two of his last four starts for Narrandera trainer Keith Kenna.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
