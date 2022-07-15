Points pain strikes down Smart at Kangaroos

Kangaroos are treading a fine line with Group Nine's new player points index system with captain-coach James Smart expected to be the first casualty.
NSW Rugby League introduced plans for an immediate introduction of the system in October.
Advertisement
Most Group Nine clubs are well below the allowed 100 points, but even without their leader in the side the Wagga club is still right on the border line ahead of a clash with Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Kangaroos president Peter Hurst admitted it has been something the club has been monitoring throughout the year with two teenage talents, Tristan Wheeler and Jett Liu worth 30 points each.
"It's a week-by-week scenario," Hurst said.
"We always knew it would be an issue when we have both those boys in the squad but Smarty's idea is to develop them for the future."
READ MORE
Smart has been playing at lock since Wheeler made his debut for the club in June but the return of Liu, Craig Field, Noa Fotu and Ollie Hoskin, who are all worth points, has forced a squeeze.
However he deemed an ongoing ankle issue as the bigger problem this week.
"I'm struggling with arthritis in the ankle I broke last year," Smart said.
"It's hard to really put a finger on what flares it up as it had been pretty good until I went to run on Tuesday night.
"If I don't feel 100 per cent I've certainly got faith in the guys we've got there.
"We're getting a number of players back this week so I've made the point to the boys that my commitment to playing is when it feels like it is the best thing for the team and for the club."
Kangaroos moved within a point of the top five with a 40-16 victory over winless Southcity last week.
However Smart is looking for the side to be able to control the game better against the third-placed Dragons.
"We need to make sure we are doing all the little things right because they don't make a lot of errors, they don't give you much but I'm confident in the talent we've got in our side," he said.
"We just need to be patient, try to do it a lot more patiently than what we have done in the last couple of weeks as we're still not quite winning the field position battle."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.