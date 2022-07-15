The Daily Advertiser

Points pain strikes down Smart at Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:14am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroos captain-coach James Smart is set to miss the clash with Temora with the Wagga club struggling to squeeze their side into the new players points index.

Kangaroos are treading a fine line with Group Nine's new player points index system with captain-coach James Smart expected to be the first casualty.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.