Temora goal keeper Ainsley McGrath says her side is excited about the upcoming challenge that faces them across the next few weeks

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:00am
FINALS FEVER: Coleambally's Grace Tooth, CSU's Kelsey Hanlon, Temora's Ainsley McGrath and North Wagga's Keely Alexander ahead of the Farrer League A grade finals starting on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Temora will head into the Farrer League A grade finals with a massive target on their back after securing the minor premiership following a successful season in which they only lost one game.

