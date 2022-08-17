Temora will head into the Farrer League A grade finals with a massive target on their back after securing the minor premiership following a successful season in which they only lost one game.
It has been a while since the Kangaroos have found themselves as minor premiers and Temora goal keeper Ainsley McGrath says there is fair bit of excitement within the group.
"We are pretty happy with how we are going," McGrath said.
"It's been a little while since A grade has done this well, so there is lots of excitement and we are all pretty pumped."
Temora's last game of the regular season against Marrar was abandoned on Saturday with McGrath confirming that hail led to the game being stopped.
"The weather turned one on for us," she said.
"You can't play with hail unfortunately and there is 15 minutes to make the call after the umpires call time."
With effectively three weeks between full games, many would question whether Temora would go into their semi-final underdone however McGrath says her side would be ready.
"We are going to use it as an advantage," she said.
"We have got a trial game lined up against Mangoplah, so that will keep the game flow still happening in the two weeks off.
"I think that will make up for it hopefully."
The trial against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes game on Thursday night will be a perfect preparation for the upcoming finals series, as the Goannas have yet to drop a game this season.
Growing up playing for the Kangaroos before a stint at Leeton-Whitton, McGrath feels the reason for the success this season has been down to her side's depth across the court.
"I just think our depth right across, even on the bench we've got so much depth," she said.
"There are no weak links, everyone just does their job and plays a solid 15 minutes each quarter.
"That's where we've been doing well."
Playing in such a crucial role is enjoyable for McGrath, however she admitted that their whole defence works pretty well together as a unit.
"It's good but obviously Darcie Manning in wing defence and Halle Derrick in goal defence take a lot of the pressure off," she said.
"If everyone does their job it takes the pressure off us all."
Temora will go up against either Charles Sturt University or North Wagga on August 27, where they will have their first chance to qualify for the Farrer League A grade Grand Final.
