A CAREER-best season has drawn to a disappointing end for Collingullie's Matt Kennedy.
Carlton had hoped to welcome Kennedy back from injury for Sunday's final round blockbuster against Collingwood but a fresh complaint has brought his season to an early end.
Advertisement
The Blues announced this week that Kennedy won't play again this season due to a foot injury.
He had missed the past couple of weeks with a fractured jaw sustained in last month's shock loss to Adelaide.
"(Matt) underwent scans in recent days which confirmed a Lisfranc injury to his foot, that will rule him out for the remainder of the 2022 AFL season," a Carlton statement read.
"He will undergo further assessment this week to determine the appropriate course of rehabilitation."
The Blues sit in eighth spot but need to defeat Collingwood on Sunday to cement their long-awaited return to finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.