Wagga Harness Racing Club chief executive Greg Gangle has hosed down suggestions he's on the move despite being linked to a number of interstate opportunities.
The Canadian has been in the role since September after a protracted search for a replacement following Graeme White's dismissal in October 2020 after 10 years in the role.
However Gangle has denied he's about to make another move.
"I am currently employed by the Wagga Harness Racing Club," Gangle said.
It comes after signing a contract extension with the club.
However Harness Racing NSW is on the search for a new chief executive after John Dumesny announced his intention to retire earlier this month.
Dumesny is looking to hold the position until June 30.
Watermark Search International has been appointed by the HRNSW board to search for a replacement.
DAVID and Blake Micallef combined for a double on their home track on Tuesday night.
The pair took out the first and Young with Our Sams Home leading all the way.
The four-metre win was just enough for the seven-year-old to crack the $100,000 mark in career earnings.
Billysbredone also went through the $100,000 mark for the father and son combination later in the night.
It adds to another strong season for the pair.
David Micallef is 10 wins short of setting a new best after training 35 winners last season wile his son is now 10 short of his 200th career win in the sulky.
He's driven 52 winners so far this season.
BAYLEY Duck will make the trip to Menangle with Rockita on Saturday night.
The mare has had three starts since returning to the Junee trainer-driver with her best effort a third in a Vicbred Platinum Mares Heat at Swan Hill last month.
She will start from the outside barrier.
BUNDORAN secured his first win since February to make his 50th start a winning one for part owner Michael Boots.
The five-year-old, who has raced in the Miracle Mile and Inter Dominion Final in the past nine months, came from near the back of the field before going to win by 1.4 metres in a mile rate of 1:52.6.
FORMER Riverina horsemen Tony and Sebastian Piltz combined for success at Menangle on Tuesday.
After making the move late last year, Shark Dancer was able to provide both with their first wins for the season.
The head victory was the fastest time for Shark Dancer, who is half-brother to group one placegetter Sporty Dancer.
He set a new best mile rate of 1:55.2.
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on Friday.
The first is at 12.38pm.
The meeting will conclude with a rare race for up to 80 pacers.
Leeton then races Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
