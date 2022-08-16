The Rock-Yerong Creek footballer Harri White will miss Saturday's qualifying final due to suspension.
White accepted a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea for umpire abuse in Saturday's 43-point loss to Charles Sturt University (CSU).
White was yellow carded and reported in the final quarter for using abusive, insulting and or obscene language towards an umpire.
The charge was described as insulting conduct, directed at the umpire and graded as medium impact.
It equalled a two-game suspension but White accepted one-game with the early guilty plea and will miss the qualifying final against East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
Meantime, Northern Jets midfielder Jack Fisher can accept a one-game suspension for rough conduct.
Fisher was reported in the opening quarter of the loss to EWK on Saturday for rough conduct on Nico Sedgwick.
The incident was graded as careless, high contact and medium impact. It equals a two-game suspension but Fisher can take one-game with an early guilty plea.
The Jets season is over so the suspension will come into play next season.
Barellan's Dean Schmetzer can also accept a one-game suspension.
Schmetzer was reported for striking North Wagga's Thomas Nejman in the second quarter of the loss to the Saints at Barellan Sportsground on Saturday.
The strike was graded as intentional, high contact and low impact. It equals a two-game suspension but Schmetzer can accept one-game with an early guilty plea.
The Two Blues' season is also done.
