The Rock-Yerong Creek's Harri White to miss qualifying final due to suspension

By Matt Malone
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:14am, first published 6:00am
IN TROUBLE: The Rock-Yerong Creek's Harri White looks to mark against Marrar's Zac Lewis earlier in the season. White will miss Saturday's qualifying final due to suspension. Picture: Les Smith

The Rock-Yerong Creek footballer Harri White will miss Saturday's qualifying final due to suspension.

