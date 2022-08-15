Tumut moving away from muddy Twickenham for finals

A mud soaked Twickenham will not be used in the Group Nine finals.
The Blues slogged it out with Temora on Sunday but do not believe the ground will be in any shape to host the elimination final next Saturday.
Tumut will play the winner of Saturday's clash between Kangaroos and Albury on August 27, and regardless of the result are expected to transfer the day to Equex Centre.
Playing at Tumbarumba is also being considered however with the Blues likely to have all five of their teams playing in elimination finals, playing in Wagga in the preference.
Vice president Dan Roddy believes Equex Centre will provide the best environment.
"We're hoping to resolve it sooner rather than later but looking at Twickenham (on Monday) and it's not usable for a good while so we are looking at our options," Roddy said. "It's most probably Wagga at this stage regardless of the result on the weekend.
"We haven't completely ruled Tumbarumba out but from the point of view of getting our supporters across there and the facilities at Equex is the best set up ground in the competition.
"The boys and the girls both like playing there."
Tumut will meet later to discuss their catering options at a different 'home' ground.
Works were already planned to improve the playing surface at Twickenham over the off-season.
"Hopefully it is the last time we ever see it looking like that," Roddy said.
"The river has been running so high with the flood mitigation any rain we've had has just been sitting there and with the water table up too it's just been a swamp for the last six weeks."
Anzac Park's ability to recover from flooding is also up in the air.
However Gundagai are confident the ground will be right for a return to action on Sunday.
The Tigers host Southcity in the final round of the season, and are set to host the major semi-final a fortnight later.
The ground remains closed, as are the roads surrounding it, due to damage caused by floodwaters which saw their clash with Young abandoned on August 7.
However secretary Martin Hay was surprised by the condition of the playing surface.
"People will be very surprised as when I walked over it (Monday) morning it was good," Hay said.
"It is still closed so we have to train in Wagga (on Tuesday) but will definitely be playing there on the weekend."
Hay said the roads were being cleaned up this week believes the floodwaters caused around $5000 worth of damage in the canteen.
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe has been in discussions with the Blues over the condition of Twickenham.
He expects a final decision at the clubs meeting on Wednesday.
"We want to leave it in the hands of the home club as they've earned the right for a semi-final and if they could come up with a suitable option we'll review that," Hinchcliffe said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
