The Daily Advertiser

Tumut moving away from muddy Twickenham for finals

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 15 2022 - 9:29am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH GOING: Tumut co-coach Lachlan Bristow tried to make a break in their loss to Temora at Twickenham on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley

A mud soaked Twickenham will not be used in the Group Nine finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.