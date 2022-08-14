The Daily Advertiser

Temora wins back Challenge Cup after muddy mayhem

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:58am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SLOGFEST: Ryan Cain tries to slip a ball backwards under pressure from Lachlan Bristow in muddy conditions at Twickenham on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley

After 14 years in the finals wilderness, the tide is turning at Temora.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.