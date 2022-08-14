Temora wins back Challenge Cup after muddy mayhem

After 14 years in the finals wilderness, the tide is turning at Temora.
Once among the competition heavyweights, there have been plenty of lean periods for the club but in horrific conditions at Twickenham the Dragons put in a performance to make the proud rugby league town just that once more.
On a surface not the slightest bit conducive for football, the Dragons outslugged Tumut to win back the Challenge Cup on Sunday.
Both teams could only find their way over for a try each but Hamish Starr's goal kicking proved to be decisive.
While Starr missed a couple of other attempts, the 8-4 victory was enough for Temora to keep themselves in second place.
With everyone coated in mud, captain-coach Josh McCrone was thrilled with the determination shown to get the better of Tumut.
"It was ugly and as soon as we showed up this morning we knew it was going to be in those conditions," McCrone said.
"I was fairly confident with the character of our team we would be in it, I wasn't confident we could win as they are a big, strong team, but there is plenty of character in there and a lot of the boys played really tough today. I couldn't have been prouder."
After a penalty goal attempt sailed wide from adjacent to the points, Starr had another a minute later but this time from directly in front as Brayden Draber failed to connect the resulting drop out attempt.
However Tumut were able to hit back as they spread the ball wide and Jacob Toppin raced away to score with 15 minutes left in the first half.
The Blues then turned down a couple of penalty goal attempts in search of another try but couldn't hold onto the ball long enough to only lead 4-2 at the break.
Temora then capitalised on a penalty before Cody Lynch slid over from dummy half to hand them a 8-4 lead eight minutes into the second half.
Errors littered the game but Tumut had one last chance to level things in the final minute but the Dragons defence held strong.
There were plenty of celebrations on the field after the siren and McCrone hopes the tough win can only boost their confidence as finals approach.
"Since the first pre-season training run I was confident we were a better team than we were last year and I'm still confident we are that," he said.
"It's obvious as we're sitting a lot different on the competition ladder. I don't know how far we can go but I know if we can keep improving we will be close, if not there.
"We haven't won a game of football in the style (ugly) yet this year but we proved we can do it. We've won games of football a couple of different ways but it is good to know we can do it that way."
After being drawn out as the initial Challenge Cup holders, Temora now hosts the side that first took it off them, Young, at Nixon Park on Saturday.
The winner will finish in second and host the other in the first week of finals to follow.
With the Dragons hosting another same-day gala day with their junior club, McCrone is looking for the side to rise to another big occasion.
He believes having the cup back just adds to the occasion.
As for Tumut they have a week off waiting for their finals opponent to be settled.
The Blues will tackle either Albury or Kangaroos, who will face off at Equex Centre for fifth place on Saturday.
Co-coach Zac Masters was disappointed to let the Challenge Cup slip from their grasp, but in the conditions doesn't believe any real indication could be taken from the clash.
"You can't take anything out of those games really," Masters said. "It's just whoever doesn't drop the ball in the wrong spots pretty much.
"That sort of decided it in the end. Everyone says the wet track suits us because of our forward pack but I think we play better footy on a drier track when you can get a bit of momentum as when you are in this stuff you can't."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
