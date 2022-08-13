Gundagai face an anxious wait after Jack Lyons picked up a serious hamstring injury in their win over Kangaroos on Saturday.
After scoring the first two tries of the game, the Gundagai winger had to be assisted from the field after hearing a pop when he unsuccessfully tried to chase down a runaway Daniel Foley at Equex Centre.
Advertisement
With just one game until finals, injured Tigers captain-coach Luke Berkrey is hoping it's not too serious.
"It doesn't look real good but fingers crossed as he's been massive for us this year," Berkrey said.
"We will have to see what comes of it."
READ MORE
After being unable to play Young last week due to a flooded Anzac Park, Berkrey was just pleased to be able to get back onto the field.
The 28-12 victory was just their second game since July 3.
"I thought we started well, built a little bit of momentum but we were pretty up and down in the second half," Berkrey said. "I wasn't coming here expecting miracles after one game in the last five weeks but it's a step in the direction."
Things started off perfectly for both Lyons and the Tigers.
He scored the opening two tries off Nathan Rose kicks before Latrell Siegwalt extended their advantage.
However Foley was able to score an 80-metre effort to get Kangaroos on the board.
Lyons couldn't quite get there in cover defence but his extra effort could have a big impact.
In slippery conditions both sides let a number of opportunities go by the wayside before Siegwalt scored his second halfway through the second half to ensure there would be no fightback from Kangaroos, who are in a battle with Abury for fifth spot.
While the Wagga side crossed for two late tries, overall Berkrey was pleased with the team's defence.
Gundagai now tackle Southcity to complete their run into finals while Kangaroos need to down Albury at Equex Centre on Saturday to keep their season alive.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.