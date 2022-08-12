Temora looking to win Challenge Cup back

Inaugural holders Temora are looking to win back the Challenge Cup as they build towards their first finals campaign in 14 years.
The Dragons were drawn out as the first holders of the trophy and are looking to win it back off Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday.
The Blues elected not to challenge when teams last met, with Temora taking a 16-12 victory.
With the game against the Blues before a last-round showdown with Young for second spot, Dragons captain-coach Josh McCrone feels it will be a real test of where the side is at.
"I think it will be a massive confidence boost going into finals if you've already got a trophy there ," McCrone said.
"I think it's going to be a dire affair as they've got a big pack and we're going to put our overalls on and go to work.
"With the layout of Twickenham it suits their style of footy and the rain is going to suit their style of footy so it's going to be a really good test for us."
Temora heads into the clash unchanged with Grant Hughes, who has not played since June but is expected back in finals, is their only injury concern.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
