The Daily Advertiser

Temora looking to win Challenge Cup back

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grant Hughes is the only person missing from Temora's line up.

Inaugural holders Temora are looking to win back the Challenge Cup as they build towards their first finals campaign in 14 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.