Experienced coach Matt Hard has opted to stay at the helm of East Wagga-Kooringal for another season.
The Hawks announced the re-signing of Hard on Thursday night.
Hard had been weighing up his options after five years at the club but this week's announcement of no change to the Farrer League proved the green light for both parties extend the partnership into 2023.
The Hawks said they were 'so excited' to announce Hard's re-signing.
"Matt brings a high level of dedication and passion and we can't wait to see how far he can take the club this year and next," the Hawks statement said.
Hard has been a mainstay of coaching in the Riverina over the past 20 years, having spent 10 seasons in charge of Coolamon, two at Northern Jets and now into a sixth at EWK.
