North Wagga 10.13 (73) d Barellan 8.6 (54)
Charles Sturt University 14.5 (89) d The Rock-Yerong Creek 7.10 (52)
East Wagga-Kooringal 11.6 (72) d Northern Jets 7.9 (51)
Marrar 17.10 (112) d Temora 8.5 (53)
Turvey Park 7.18 (60) d Wagga Tigers 7.8 (50)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 20.10 (130) d Leeton-Whitton 5.6 (36)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 25.14 (164) d Narrandera 3.6 (24)
Coolamon 21.14 (140) d Griffith 9.10 (64)
Gundagai 28 d Kangaroos 12
Ag College 8 d Albury 7
Waratahs 58 d CSU 12
Wagga City 41 d Tumut 5
Osborne 12.13 (85) d Brock/Burrum 11.4 (70)
Jindera 13.11 (89) d CHDBU 11.6 (72)
Henty 10.9 (69) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 9.12 (66)
Murray Magpies 13.10 (88) d Lockhart 5.6 (36)
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
