WAGGA City Wanderers produced one of their best performances of the season to claim the Riverina derby 9-2 over Yoogali on Saturday.
Six different Wanderers found the back of the net as the Wanderers ran riot in a second-half demolition of their Griffith rivals at Gissing Oval.
It was tight early as a Andrew Vitucci brace within the opening 24 minutes had the score at 2-2, before Morris Kadzola scored a brillaint goal in the 30th minute to ensure the Wanderers went into half-time 3-2 ahead.
Yoogali did play the final 65 minutes a man down after Dean Armanini received his second yellow card and eventually it would see the floodgates open.
The Wanderers went to work after the break and piled on six second-half goals to consolidate their position inside the CPL top four.
It was the perfect way to bounce back from last week's shock 5-0 loss to Weston Molonglo, and also celebrated the club's charity round in perfect fashion.
Wagga City Wanderers coach Dave Leonard rated it one of his team's best efforts of the year.
"Huge. Mentally for me, it's just super exciting to do that against a big rival of ours. It's super cool. But personally, I almost wish they had the 11 because I don't think it was going to make a difference," Leonard said.
"They're footy, the way they played in the conditions it was, it wasn't great, but compared to how (Yoogali) were playing were two completely different styles of footy. People were saying to me, your build up to your goals were incredibly good, and they were, they weren't just kick and chases, it was bounce of the ball and work really hard off that second phase. It was pleasing.
"We spoke about how we don't win easily, it's always a fight for us, the opposition's always in the contest against us, even when we do win games, so it was really pleasing for us to do that, especially against Yoogali.
"It rated really, really high for us. Every game as we speak, it means so much to us positional wise and maintaining that momentum that we've created over a five-week period, with just a stumble against Weston."
Jake Ploenges scored a hat-trick in the win, while James Thomson came on late and managed a brace in the final 15 minutes.
Morris Kadzola, Jacob Ochieng, Logan Flanagan and Samson Lucas also hit the scoreboard in the win, which was played in front a good crowd.
Leonard was rapt with the entire team effort but Ploenges, Ochieng, Kadzola and keeper Tim Kross had significant impacts on the game.
Leonard was also impressed by the way his team finished the game right off.
"Their two goals were pretty bloody sloppy from us. But then to shut them out was really, really pleasing," he said.
"The biggest thing was probably to go on with it. You can fall into that trap, it's dangerous, you stop running and try to defend the lead and cause yourself all sorts of trouble. But the boys, they were obviously up for the challenge, they spoke about it midweek, we had a debrief on it, and the boys were definitely ready to rock and roll."
The Wanderers are now seven points clear in fourth position but the two closest clubs in pursuit, Brindabella (two) and Canberra White Eagles (three), both have games in hand.
With just four rounds remaining, the Wanderers face a fortnight on the road against Queanbeyan and ANU, before finishing with home games against Tuggeranong and Brindabella.
"Realistically we just want points. Give me a point rather than none," Leonard said.
The 9-2 win was the perfect way for the Wanderers to celebrate their Stampede Stigma charity round, where the pink and yellow jerseys raised $9300 at auction on Saturday night.
