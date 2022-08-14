The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Wanderers celebrated their charity round with a 9-2 win over Yoogali

By Matt Malone
Updated August 14 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:05am
BIG DAY: Wagga City Wanderers' James Thomson scored twice in the 9-2 win over Yoogali on Saturday.

WAGGA City Wanderers produced one of their best performances of the season to claim the Riverina derby 9-2 over Yoogali on Saturday.

