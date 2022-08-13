East Wagga-Kooringal ensured they will go into Saturday's qualifying final full of momentum after seeing off a gallant challenge from Northern Jets.
The Jets had everything to play for as they fought it out for fifth spot but even a spirited 21-point loss to the Hawks did not prove to be enough as Charles Sturt University (CSU) held onto fifth spot.
Advertisement
It meant season over for the Jets, but for the Hawks it was a fourth straight victory, running out 11.6 (72) to 7.9 (51) winners in wet conditions at Ariah Park Sportsground.
There was little between the two teams throughout the day and the Jets drew level early in the final quarter when Matt Wallis kicked his second goal for the day.
But the Hawks stood firm and replied with the final four goals of the game to run out winners.
EWK coach Matt Hard said while it wasn't a pretty game, he was happy with how his team stood tall when challenged.
"It was pretty hard fought," Hard said.
"Three quarter time it was probably anyone's game, their season was on the line so I'm really happy for our boys to stand tall.
"We were patchy. It probably wasn't a pretty game. It was pretty scrappy but we did enough and at the end of the day that was the objective so we move on towards the real stuff."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Hard said he is happy with how the Hawks are coming together going into next week's showdown with The Rock-Yerong Creek.
"Yeah I think so. We're going in with some momentum I guess," he said.
"Winning form's good form so we'll take that."
The only disappointing aspect of the outing for the Hawks was an ankle injury to key defender Trent Garner late in the contest.
Hard labelled the injury a 'rolled ankle' and hopes it's not on the serious end of the scale.
Nick Curran (unavailable), Dan McCarthy, Kassidy Argus and Joss Cooper all didn't play but the Hawks hope to have them available for selection next weekend.
Jerry Lenisaurua was one of the Hawks best for the second straight week, spending about '80 per cent' of the game in the ruck.
Garner was terrific in defence, restricting Wallis to two goals, before the injury claimed him late. Luke Cuthbert impressed in his first game back from injury, while Jarrad Boumann impressed with three goals.
Advertisement
Sam Fisher was the Jets' best, while Jack Harper and Lachie Jones battled hard throughout.
A concern for the Jets, despite their season being over, was the report of Jack Fisher for high front on contact on EWK star Nico Sedgwick.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 3.3 5.5 7.6 11.6 (72)
Northern Jets 3.1 5.4 6.6 7.9 (51)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 3, J.Turner 2, R.Bourne 2, K.Rowbotham 1, J.Beets 1, D.Smallwood 1, J.Piercy 1; Northern Jets: M.Wallis 2, J.Roscarel 2, J.Harper 1, S.Fisher 1, B.McKinnon 1.
Advertisement
BEST: EWK Hawks: J.Lenisaurua, T.Garner, J.Boumann, N.Scott, L.Cuthbert, R.Bourne; Northern Jets: L.Jones, S.Fisher, J.Roscarel, B.Johnstone, B.McKinnon, T.Roscarel.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.