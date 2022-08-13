The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Charles Sturt University are set to feature in finals for the first time since 2018 after a 43-point win over The Rock-Yerong Creek

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 13 2022 - 11:31am, first published 11:25am
PARTY TIME: Charles Sturt University's Jacob Collingridge celebrates his fourth goal in the win over The Rock-Yerong Creek at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

CHARLES Sturt University (CSU) stormed into their first finals campaign in four years on the back of a 43-point victory over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

