A FIVE-goal effort from Will Keogh helped Marrar finish the home and away season with a 13th straight victory on Saturday.
The Bombers produced a big second half to run out 59-point winners over Temora, 17.10 (112) to 8.5 (53) at Langtry Oval.
Keogh had a big game, booting five goals from a wing, as a seven-goal third term broke the game open for Marrar.
Marrar coach Shane Lenon is looking forward to finals now.
"I was pretty happy. We were pretty consistent over the course of the four quarters," Lenon said.
"We probably didn't take our opportunities in the first half but our intensity and the way we went about it didn't change much for the four quarters.
"In the second half, our forward entries were better. We addressed a few things. It was our forward entries and the way we went about it when the ball got into our forward 50, that was probably the difference of the two halves.
"But you couldn't question their attack on the footy, their pressure, they worked well as a team and they were up and about.
"I was pretty happy, we were unscathed on the injury front, which is always a positive as well.
"We can enjoy the week off, we'll have a pretty solid week on the track, train on the weekend and we're in a second semi against either The Rock or East Wagga, so the home and away's finished, half the sides are out and the other half start again. It's an exciting time of year if you're playing finals, that's for sure."
Marrar celebrated Nick Molkentin's 100th senior game and Sam Emery's 50th club game in the win.
Aside from Keogh, Chris O'Donnell, Logan Gray and Jordan Hedington were others to impress.
The game ended an up and down season for Temora. Dan Leary and Isaac Reardon were two of the Kangaroos ' better players.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 2.4 4.8 11.9 17.10 (112)
Temora Kangaroos 1.1 4.2 5.3 8.5 (53)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: W.Keogh 5, Z.Walgers 3, S.Emery 3, J.Hedington 1, C.ODonnell 1, N.Cooper 1, T.Lawler 1, J.Jenkins 1, J.Reynolds 1; Temora Kangaroos: D.Leary 2, T.Shea 1, J.Morton 1, I.Reardon 1, R.Krause 1, A.McRae 1, J.Cullen 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: W.Keogh, C.ODonnell, L.Gray, J.Hedington, Z.Lewis, S.Emery; Temora Kangaroos: D.Leary, I.Reardon, T.Shea, J.Cullen, N.Stimson, L.Sinclair
