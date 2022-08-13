The Daily Advertiser

Will Keogh starred as Marrar enjoyed a 59-point win over Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 13 2022 - 10:30am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG GAME: Will Keogh kicked five goals in Marrar's win over Temora.

A FIVE-goal effort from Will Keogh helped Marrar finish the home and away season with a 13th straight victory on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.