A late try denied Ag College securing a finals place last week but there was to be no repeat with their season on the line on Saturday.
Trailing by one point late in the clash at Murrayfield, Albury found themselves in a great position to break Aggies hearts once again.
However after a turnover with the tryline in sight Aggies were able to wind down the clock to take a 8-7 win and finish in fourth place.
There was little between the two sides all day with the winner to keep their season alive.
However after letting an opportunity slip last week, Ag College coach Tom Lamond was relieved to come away with the win this time around.
"It was scrappy and wet but our defence was unreal and we were lucky enough to hold on a bit better than last week," Lamond said.
"Albury attacked pretty well for the last 20 minutes but we held on which was quite nice."
Josh Elworthy slotted a penalty goal to give Ag College a 3-0 lead at half-time before Albury struck back as Jale Vetawa went over.
However Aggies were able to take advantage of Uraia Vuluma before yellow carded as Hamish Spackman crossed over to give them the narrowest of the leads.
They were then about to hold on to take a crucial victory.
The win sets up another clash with Griffith in the elimination final after the Blacks took a 8-7 victory when they teams met at Beres Ellwood Oval last week.
However Ag College have picked up a couple of injury concerns.
Max Gay failed to finish his return from a groin complaint, however it was a shoulder issue that forced the centre off .
However the bigger concern is a pectoral issue to hooker Pat Lemmich.
"He did it in the first tackle of the game but managed to play through the first half but he's our biggest concern at the moment," Lamond said.
Meanwhile Wagga City head into their semi-final showdown with Waratahs, the only team to beat them in three years, after a 41-5 victory over Tumut at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
